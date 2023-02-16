Governor Obaseki Orders Immediate Arrest Of APC Chieftain, Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Obaseki has ordered the immediate arrest of APC Chieftain, Oshiomhole for mobilising thugs to attack banks, businesses over naira scarcity.

NewsOnline reports that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the immediate arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, for mobilising thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state under the guise of protesting the new naira scarcity.

This online newspaper understands that the governor gave the order on Wednesday through the state’s commissioner for communication and orientation, Chris Nehikhare.

“We have been around the city all day, speaking with some of the protesters and we have done our investigations. We discovered that it is more than meets the eye,” said Mr Nehikhare.

“At this juncture, we will like to call on security agencies to call Adams Oshiomhole for questioning. He should be arrested and made to account for his movement in the last few days especially here in Benin City.

“Oshiomhole deliberately instigated the protest of the people,” the commissioner said.

“I know people will think the protest is as a result of lack of naira notes but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved because it is ironic the political party that is responsible for this policy is the same party sending people to destroy PDP billboards,” the commissioner added.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had secured the ticket of the party to contest for Edo north senatorial seat.

