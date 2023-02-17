“Governor Nyesom Wike Says No More Reconciliation with Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that he is no longer interested in meeting with his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to resolve their political differences. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chose Atiku as its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, but Wike and four other governors in the party’s G-5 group insist that certain agreements must be reached before supporting him.

One of the main demands of the G-5 is that the PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who is from the same northern zone as Atiku, must resign in favour of a southern candidate to achieve a balance of power-sharing within the party. Atiku has refused to agree to this demand, resulting in an ongoing dispute.

As the election draws near, Wike has ruled out the possibility of reconciliation. He made this statement during a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. “No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now,” Wike declared.

He also stated that he is not interested in sitting down with anyone again, as they believe they can win the election. This comment appears to be directed at the PDP’s leadership, including Atiku, who have repeatedly tried to convince Wike and the other G-5 governors to support Atiku’s candidacy.

It is unclear what effect this announcement will have on the PDP’s chances of winning the upcoming election. While the G-5 governors are influential figures within the party, they are not the only ones who will decide the election’s outcome. Atiku is a well-known figure in Nigerian politics, having run for president several times in the past. He is also widely regarded as a competent administrator and a unifying force within the PDP.

The PDP has been in opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since losing the presidency in 2015. The party’s fortunes have fluctuated since then, with some of its members defecting to the APC while others remained loyal. However, the PDP has remained a strong force in Nigerian politics, with a significant presence in many states.

The party’s chances of winning the 2023 election may depend on its ability to resolve its internal differences and present a united front to the electorate. If the party fails to do so, it may struggle to win the presidency, which is currently held by APC’s Muhammadu Buhari.G

Governor Wike’s announcement that he is no longer interested in meeting with Atiku to resolve their differences is a significant development in the lead-up to the 2023 election. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the PDP’s chances of winning the presidency, but it underscores the challenges facing the party in presenting a united front to Nigerian voters.

