Governor Nasiru El-Rufai Claims President Buhari’s Currency Policy Was Sabotaged by CBN

Nasiru El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, has expressed his disagreement with the monetary policy implemented by President Muhammadu’s administration, as per a report via Daily Post Nigeria.

In a statement he shared on Twitter titled ‘Nigeria Update: ABC of Currency Redesign vs. XYZ of Cash Confiscation Explained’.

He claimed that what was approved by the President differed from what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did regarding the redesigning and swapping of currency.

While the President approved the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes, the CBN only recolored them.

“Currency redesign was approved by the President and announced. Currency recolouring resulted,” El-Rufai said.

El-Rufai also accused the CBN of confiscating naira notes and causing economic contraction, stating that while the apex bank retrieved N2trn from the system, it only went on to print just N400 billion naira worth of new notes.

“Currency swap was envisaged by s.20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act as approved by PMB.

Swap means I take N100,000 to the bank in old notes & I receive N100,000 immediately in new notes. No more, no less,” he said.

He accused the apex bank of unlawfully hoarding the new notes, in order to sabotage the general elections rather than the acclaimed prevention of vote-buying narrative they gave for the policy, which forced some state governors to take the case to the Supreme court.

“The policy objective was derailed into a deliberate national fiasco to sabotage the elections in the name of preventing vote-buying. All efforts to get CBN to implement what was lawfully approved failed.”

“Some State Governments had no choice but to approach the Supreme Court for adjudication, he said.

He called for total compliance with the Supreme Court’s verdict until the final judgment.

