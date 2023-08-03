Governor names 47 media aides

In an unprecedented development, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday named 47 aides to handle the media and publicity of his administration.

The governor announced the appointments on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, saying it is with a view and efforts to strengthen the public engagement.

The governor in the appointments named a Special Adviser on Media and Strategy and also one Special Adviser on Media.

(Caption): Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

He also announced the appointments of ten Senior Special Assistants to work in different areas of the media while also appointing 35 Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation, including one of them who will double as Master of Ceremony at Government Events.

While the governor named Dr John Mgbasa as Special Adviser Media and Strategy, he also named Babayola Tongo as Special Adviser Media.

Apart from these, he also appointed George Kushi as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; as well as Ijafiya Domiya as Senior Special Assistant on Digital and Visual Communication.

He appointed four people as Senior Special Assistants on New Media while also appointing Sherif Alhassan as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the state governor announcing the appointments:

