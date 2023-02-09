This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Mattawalle Reacts To The Outcome Of The Supreme Court’s Judgment On The New Naira Note

Bello Mattawalle, the governor of Zamfara State, has called the remarks that have followed the Supreme Court’s decision to hear and act on the governors’ petition for the Naira exchange “simple political vengeance.”

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa, Matawalle stated that he was completely confident that those who opposed the government’s move and subsequent victory in court were either misinformed or blinded by political pride.

According to Matawalle, “I and my colleagues from the states of Kaduna and Kogi considered it imperative to seek the Supreme Court to prevent Nigeria’s economy from being thrown into further catastrophe.”

The agonizing anguish that the average Nigerian is going through due to the shortage of both the old and new naira notes would also be relieved by our action.

Before the old naira notes are deemed unlawful, it is just common sense to state that the CBN and commercial banks must make the new notes usable for regular business activities.

The governor did, however, voice his disappointment that certain political parties and unhappy politicians were contesting the top court’s ruling, which was properly made in the interest of the average Nigerian and the survival of Nigeria’s micro-economy, because of narrow political rivalry.

Matawalle thought that, at the time, the issue at hand and its looming ramifications were best handled by the ruling of the Supreme Court judges.

What is your take on what Governor Mattawalle said? Do you think they are fighting for the common Nigerian?

