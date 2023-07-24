Governor Makinde names Prof Olanike Adeyemo as SSG-designate

Governor Seyi Makinde has announced the appointment of Olanike Adeyemo, a professor at the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan, as the secretary to the state government-designate.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by the chief press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Ms Adeyemo served as the head of the COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment Team in the state.

She has a doctorate in veterinary medicine, a master’s Degree in veterinary public health (MVPH), and a PhD in veterinary public health, in 1994, 1998, and 2005, respectively, from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

She is a COMSTECH distinguished scholar and the pioneer deputy vice-chancellor (research, innovation, and strategic partnerships) at UI between 2017 and 2021.

Ms Adeyemo joined the university in March 1999 as a lecturer (Grade II) in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine. She became lecturer 1 in 2002, senior lecturer/assistant professor in 2005, and reader/associate professor in 2008. In October 2011, she became a full professor.

From August 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Centre for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological Sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

Ms Adeyemo is a 2013 fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria, a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, and a Fellow of many academies, such as the International Science Council (ISC).

“Prof Adeyemo’s scholarship and leadership are around ‘One Health’ trans-disciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation at the environment-livestock-wildlife-human interface with significant policy implications for Nigeria, the African continent, and the rest of the world,” the statement said.

