Governor Makinde absent as Atiku campaign in Oyo.

Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo state, notably skipped Thursday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in Ibadan, the state capital.

Remember that there have been widely reported that the G-5 Governors Youth leader was going to be at the gathering.

Makinde and certain PDP candidates for the state’s National Assembly were reportedly absent from the event as of press time, despite some significant PDP stakeholders in the State being there. Earlier, the governor of Oyo failed to greet the party’s Presidential candidate when he arrived at the state’s airport.

The atmosphere at the Ibadan event, however, suggested that Atiku Abubakar and Seyi Makinde may have reconciled their differences in secret to create a united front before the general elections that will take place next month.

Those speaking at the rally, including the master of ceremonies, Senator Dino Melaye, the Sokoto Governor and Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the Presidential candidate’s wife, Hajiya Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, among others, declared that the political difference between Atiku and Makinde has been settled and urged party members and supporters to re-elect Makinde

