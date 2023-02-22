This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Ikpeazu Replies Orji Kalu Over Alleged Endorsement Of Tinubu For 2023 Presidency

The governor Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has denied supporting the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Daily Post reports, Ikpeazu was reacting to claims by the Senate chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that he was backing Tinubu’s presidency.

The governor spoke while addressing journalists after inspecting the ongoing final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Aba.

Kalu had said Ikepazu will support Tinubu and his senatorial district will give the APC flag bearer “the 34, 35 per cent to be on the ballot.”

However, Governor Ikpeazu described Kalu’s remark as mere speculation and wishful thinking.

According to him: “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu”.

Meanwhile, a report has indicates that the G5 governors, otherwise known as Integrity Group members, are not together in their presidential choice ahead of the February 25 election.

This has led political observers and commentators to assume that Governor Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwunayi seem to have had an agreement to freely choose any candidate each of them desires.

Having had multiple meetings with all the frontline standard bearers across parties, the Rivers state governor appears to be favouring Tinubu of the APC whom he hosted in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, February 15.

However, Governor Wike during his meeting with the APC’s national leader on Wednesday stated that he is not campaigning for or against him.

Without ambiguity, the Benue governor has made it sufficiently clear that he is pitching his tent with Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, in the poll that is just days away.

For Ortom, none of the candidates ranks as high as the former Anambra governor in terms of capacity and competence.

Governor Ortom gave his unrelenting support for Obi on Thursday, February 16, during the latter’s presidential campaign in Makurdi.

Like Wike, the governor of Oyo, Makinde, has not revealed a clear and firm stance on whom he will endorse, even if he hosted Tinubu in Ibadan during his presidential rally in the southwest state on Thursday.

Makinde, in his reception of Tinubu, said the people of the state would vote for a presidential candidate whose election would promote equity, justice, and unity in Nigeria.

There are indications that the Enugu governor has returned to the candidate of his party, Atiku, whom he warmly received recently when the former vice-president visited the state for a presidential rally.

For the Abia governor, the agitation of the embittered G-5 governors of the PDP transcends the forthcoming 2023 general election.

But just to be clear on whom these southeast governors are standing with, Ortom recently revealed:

“I can tell you, both Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu have agreed in principle to give Atiku the requisite support to win in their respective states”.the Benue state governor said.

