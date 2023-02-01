Governor El-Rufai Names Those Working Against Tinubu Candidacy In Aso Villa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor El-Rufai has admitted that some people in the Presidency in Aso Rock are working against the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, APC’s standard bearer in the 2023 election.

NEWSONLINE reports that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said some elements in Nigeria’s Presidential Villa are working against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor also revealed that the individuals had their candidate for the APC presidential primaries, but the candidate could not win.

This online newspaper understands that Governor El-Rufai disclosed this on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

The governor said those individual elements are hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

He said, ”I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed. In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 Trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.

“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention. The president has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

