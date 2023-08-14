NEWS

Governor Claims to Leave 3000 Nairas in State Account – Lemmy Ughegbe

Nigerian journalist Lemmy Ughegbe, in an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, disclosed a remarkable statement made by a governor in Nigeria. According to Ughegbe, the governor asserted that a mere 3000 naira remained in the state’s account. He referenced Godswill Akpabio’s recent senate statement about preparing something to ensure a pleasant holiday, noting Akpabio’s insensitivity to the current state of affairs.

Ughegbe expressed his dismay at Akpabio’s actions, especially considering the sensitivity of the current situation in Nigeria. He highlighted that Akpabio’s words seemed to mock the less fortunate, as he casually mentioned “Let the poor breathe” while chuckling.

In this context, Ughegbe pointed out that fuel prices have been raised twice under the current government, causing hardships for Nigerians. He criticized Akpabio’s advice for Nigerians to endure and be patient during this difficult period while he himself enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Ughegbe also emphasized the stagnant minimum wage and the failure of some state governors to meet this requirement.

Ughegbe further remarked, “We have a number of governors who have left states with substantial debts, including salary arrears of 8 to 9 months. There’s even one governor who claimed to have left only 3000 naira in the account – former governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.”

