Governor Charles Soludo Of Anambra State Reacts To The Report That He Has A Presidential Ambition

The executive Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has reacted to the report that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

Recall that there has been a rumour that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is having a presidential ambition after he wrote a public letter to his predecessor, Peter Obi that he cannot win the forthcoming presidential election.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting to the report, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who was featured in a political programme on Channels Television said; “The possibility of being president is in the hands of God and only Him knows who will be alive to become whatever.”

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a former Governor of the apex bank is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance where he won an election as the executive Governor of Anambra State in 2021.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

