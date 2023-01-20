Governor Charles Soludo Of Anambra State Reacts To The Report That He Has A Presidential Ambition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has reacted to the report that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

Recall that there has been a rumour that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is having a presidential ambition after he wrote a public letter to his predecessor, Peter Obi that he cannot win the forthcoming presidential election.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting to the report, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who was featured in a political programme on Channels Television said; “The possibility of being president is in the hands of God and only Him knows who will be alive to become whatever.”

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a former Governor of the apex bank is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance where he won an election as the executive Governor of Anambra State in 2021.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)