Governor Buni escapes thug attack at APC rally

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has escaped a thuggery attack at the zonal rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local government area.

Vanguard accumulated that Bunie changed into whisked away with the assist of his protection aides after the attack.

According to a report, APC supporters, who converged at the playground, of their thousands, chanted, “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni,” which interprets in English as, “we do now no longer need Mai Mala Buni.”

The uproar began out while the Yobe governor became approximately handy over APC flags to applicants of the birthday birthday celebration withinside the nation for the 2023 popular elections, and the thugs began out hurling sand, stones, and items at him.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who had in advance spoken in Hausa language thanked his Supporters for status at the back of him at the same time as representing them on the National Assembly.

The pandemonium pressured the governor and his supporters scampered for protection because the located their manner returned to Damaturu the nation capital.

