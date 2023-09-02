NEWS

Governor Babagana Zulum Pays A Visit To Former Minister, Isah Ali Pantami At His Residence (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

In a significant move towards fostering collaboration and synergy for digital development, Governor Babagana Zulum recently paid a visit to Professor Isah Ali Pantami, the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for joint efforts in advancing technology, connectivity, and digital transformation within Borno State. This article will delve into the purpose and potential outcomes of this visit, highlighting the significance it holds for the Borno State digital future.

Isah Ali Pantami took to his Twitter account to share Their pictures together as they discuss critical issues.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has long been an advocate for harnessing the power of technology to drive development in his state. Recognizing the transformative potential of digital connectivity, he has prioritized initiatives to bridge the digital divide and ensure access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all citizens. His visit to Professor Pantami reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

Credit; Professor Isah Ali Pantami/ Twitter.

Legendary (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

46 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

56 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button