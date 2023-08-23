Governor Alia Unveils Plans for Subsidy Palliatives Distribution

The Benue State Government has announced its strategies for the distribution of the N5 billion provided by the Federal Government to allete the negative impacts of subsidy removal on citizens. Governor Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia revealed these plans during the launch of relief material distribution to 2022 flood victims in Makurdi.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Governor Alia stated that the state had received N2 billion of the allocated funds and is awaiting the next installment of palliatives to counteract the effects of the subsidy removal. The funds will be used for various purposes:

Registering students from government secondary schools for WAEC and NECO examinations in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Providing intensive computer and ICT training for 2000 youths to enhance their employability.

Granting financial aid to 5,000 women based on the revised social register of women cooperatives.

Procuring 100 new buses for the state-owned transport company, Benue Links, to offer subsidized transportation services.

Establishing shuttle buses in major towns to ease local movement.

Clearing one month’s pension arrears for state and local government retirees.

Distributing food items, including rice, to each of the 23 local government areas.

Governor Alia expressed optimism that the remaining funds would soon be released, reassuring citizens that the government would promptly execute the mentioned plans to allete the consequences of subsidy removal. This move by the Benue State Government reflects an effort to provide targeted relief and support to various sectors affected by the subsidy removal policy.

It’s noteworthy that the subsidy removal, which was announced during President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023, has led to discussions and initiatives at both the federal and state levels to mitigate its impact on the populace

