Governor Alia Recovers N1.2 Billion in One Month by Eliminating Ghost Workers from Benue State

Governor Alia of Benue State has reported significant progress in his administration’s efforts to combat fraudulent practices within the state’s payroll system. In just one month, the government has successfully saved an impressive sum of N1.2 billion following a thorough screening and payroll audit. The exercise revealed the existence of over 2,500 ghost workers on the payroll, a matter that Governor Alia addressed during an expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Makurdi.

Governor Alia emphasized the importance of this discovery and its implications for the state, expressing regret over the delay in paying teachers and local government staff as a result of the necessary investigation. However, he assured attendees that salaries were already being disbursed during his speech. He further elaborated on the significance of the screening process, emphasizing its role in uncovering additional irregularities and saving the state from further financial losses.

The Governor promised to remain committed to blocking any leakages in the system and called for the support and cooperation of the people in achieving the government’s objectives. The screening and audit exercise will continue, and Governor Alia confirmed that the committee responsible would persist in identifying and recovering funds taken unjustly from the people by those engaged in fraudulent activities. By addressing these issues head-on, the government aims to improve financial transparency and ensure a more efficient use of public funds for the benefit of the state and its citizens.

Source:VANGUARD NEWS

