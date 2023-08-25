Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Of Adamawa State Reacts After He Bought Buses From Innoson Motors (Photos)

The executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reacted after he bought buses from Innoson Motors.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who was re-elected for second term is a chieftain of the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said on his verified Twitter page; “Buy Nigeria, think Nigeria. Adamawa must flourish!”

(Photo Credit – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State Verified Twitter Page)

The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain was reacting to a tweet by a Twitter user which read; “This one is loud. Thanks, His Excellency, @GovernorAUF for your kind patronage of @innosonvehicles. We’re grateful.”

(Photo Credit – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State Verified Twitter Page)

The recent tweet by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

