NEWS

Governor Adeleke Under Fire For Withdrawing Market Women’s Vehicles Used To Attend Tinubu’s Rally

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Adeleke Under Fire For Withdrawing Market Women’s Vehicles Used To Attend Tinubu’s Rally

Following the withdrawal of vehicles of market women used in attending the rally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke , has come been under fire for doing so.

The market women including their leaders attended the rally on 2nd February, 2023, at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

The officials vehicles of the women across the thirty local government council areas of the stats and the area Office were subsequently withdrawn by the government.

Police operatives and some civilians accompanied the state government officials forcefully retrieve the vehicles.

The Iyaloja General, Chief Awawu Asindemade, and the vehicles were withdrawn which were given in the Aregbesola’s administration.

She noted that they attended the rally and have the right to attend what they wished to attend.

Tajudeen Lawal, the leadership of APC in Osun State, described the development as insensitive, inconsiderate and vindictive.

Content created and supplied by: LizzyRE (via 50minds
News )

#Governor #Adeleke #Fire #Withdrawing #Market #Womens #Vehicles #Attend #Tinubus #RallyGovernor Adeleke Under Fire For Withdrawing Market Women’s Vehicles Used To Attend Tinubu’s Rally Publish on 2023-02-13 06:37:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

5 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

5 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

14 mins ago

We Are Spreading The Gospel Of Bola Tinubu — Akin Alabi

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button