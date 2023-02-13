This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Adeleke Under Fire For Withdrawing Market Women’s Vehicles Used To Attend Tinubu’s Rally

Following the withdrawal of vehicles of market women used in attending the rally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke , has come been under fire for doing so.

The market women including their leaders attended the rally on 2nd February, 2023, at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

The officials vehicles of the women across the thirty local government council areas of the stats and the area Office were subsequently withdrawn by the government.

Police operatives and some civilians accompanied the state government officials forcefully retrieve the vehicles.

The Iyaloja General, Chief Awawu Asindemade, and the vehicles were withdrawn which were given in the Aregbesola’s administration.

She noted that they attended the rally and have the right to attend what they wished to attend.

Tajudeen Lawal, the leadership of APC in Osun State, described the development as insensitive, inconsiderate and vindictive.

Content created and supplied by: LizzyRE (via 50minds

News )

