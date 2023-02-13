Governor Adeleke Takes Action Against Market Women For Attending Tinubu’s Rally

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun, has withdrawn all the official cars of the Association of Market Women in all 30 local government areas of the state, because they attended the rally of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Osun State stood still for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who on Thursday held a massive gathering to drum up support for his political ambitions. During the rally during the event held in the Osun Capital, a canopy was designated for market women.

In response to their presence, Governor Adeleke ordered the return of all government-owned vehicles acquired during the APC administration of Rauf Aregbesola. Alhaja Awawu Asindemade’s residence in the Kolabalogun neighborhood of Osogbo was raided by officials of the Osun State Government, Nigerian police, and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the vehicles were recovered, according to reports.

The gift was also extended to the homes of all of the state’s market women leaders. The Iyaloja General, Chief Asindemade, confirmed to THE Whistler that the current state administration has seized the vehicles of market women across the state because they attended Tinubu’s rally. She criticized the government’s stance by noting that market women have supported every government since the military era.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

