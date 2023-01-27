Governor Adeleke Demands INEC Refrain From Certifying Gboyega Oyetola Until Appeal Outcome Is Known.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Adeleke of Osun State has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to appeal that the Certificate of Return not be issued to Gboyega Oyetola pending the outcome of his appeal.

This letter comes shortly after the tribunal nullified Adeleke’s election as Osun Governor and declared Oyetola as the winner.

Adeleke has described the tribunal’s ruling as a “miscarriage of justice” and vowed to appeal the judgement. He has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, and is confident that the Supreme Court will reverse the tribunal’s ruling.

This letter from Adeleke is a response to a recent decision by the INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Oyetola. This decision was made despite Adeleke’s appeal and the pending Supreme Court process.

The people of Osun State are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Supreme Court process and will be watching closely to see if the Certificate of Return is issued to Oyetola. Regardless of the outcome, it is important that the will of the people is respected and that justice is served.

