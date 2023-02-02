Governor Adeleke clears 30 months of unpaid salaries for Osun workers.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Under the previous administration of the former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, Osun civil servants had difficulty getting paid for some of their arrears.

The state’s pensioners’ emoluments and backlogs of salaries owed to civil servants have been paid, according to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

In a memo that was signed by K.N. Akintola for the Osun Head of Service and dated January 31, 2023, the payment was made public.

Peoples Gazette was able to obtain a copy of the memo, which stated that Mr. Adeleke directed the immediate payment of half of the workers’ January 2016 salary arrears.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, partial salaries will be paid in arrears once per quarter.

The memo included the following: “Monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory Pensioners (State and Local) who have not received their bonus with effect from February 2023.”

In addition, the governor issued a directive for the immediate payment of the May 2019 deduction as well as the other three months’ deduction, which included the “cash backing of the year 2019 and 20222 promotion exercise” for employees. These deductions cover the months of May, June, and October 2022, respectively.

The situation prompted the State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to call off its tools of service and hold several warning strikes.

