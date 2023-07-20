NEWS

Governor Adeleke Appoints Nephew, Aregbesola’s Ally As Board Chairmen

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

Governor Ademola Adeleke named Mr. Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), the son of the late Osun State governor, Isiaka Adeleke, an elder brother of the current governor, and Mr. Rasaq Salinsile, the chairman of the state’s disbanded Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the All Progressives Congress, as board chairmen on Thursday.

According to the PUNCH, Salinsile was named chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, and Adeleke (Jnr) was named chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, named Prof. Wale Oladipo, the former national secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, as the chairman of the Osun State University Governing Council, and Mr. Diran Odeyemi, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, as the chairman of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

Mr. Gbenga Onigbogi of the University of Ilesa, Mr. Diran Ayanbeku of the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, Mr. Peter Babalola of the Osun State College of Education in Ila, and Senator Kola Ogunwale of the Osun State College of Health Technology in Ilesa are all mentioned as chairmen of state statutory boards.

Sheriff_Views (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Why We Won’t Join Issues With Wike-NDDC, Tinubu To Attend Sub-Saharan Africa Sec

59 seconds ago

Man Utd announce Bruno Fernandes as new captain to replace Harry Maguire

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Pro-Tinubu Protesters storm National Assembly, NAF airstrikes kill 22 terrorists

13 mins ago

Subsidy Removal: Soyinka & El-Rufai Protested Against PDP In 2012, They Are Quiet Today – Ibrahim

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button