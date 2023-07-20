Governor Adeleke Appoints Nephew, Aregbesola’s Ally As Board Chairmen

Governor Ademola Adeleke named Mr. Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), the son of the late Osun State governor, Isiaka Adeleke, an elder brother of the current governor, and Mr. Rasaq Salinsile, the chairman of the state’s disbanded Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the All Progressives Congress, as board chairmen on Thursday.

According to the PUNCH, Salinsile was named chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, and Adeleke (Jnr) was named chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, named Prof. Wale Oladipo, the former national secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, as the chairman of the Osun State University Governing Council, and Mr. Diran Odeyemi, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, as the chairman of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

Mr. Gbenga Onigbogi of the University of Ilesa, Mr. Diran Ayanbeku of the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, Mr. Peter Babalola of the Osun State College of Education in Ila, and Senator Kola Ogunwale of the Osun State College of Health Technology in Ilesa are all mentioned as chairmen of state statutory boards.

