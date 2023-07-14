NEWS

Gov. Zulum announces two additional appointments

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

Babagana Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Barkindo Saidu as Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The governor also appointed Abdulkadir Harun as Executive Secretary of the Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board (BOSASEB).

The two appointments are contained in a statement issued by Mr Zulum’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Isa Gusau, on Friday in Maiduguri.

Mr Barkindo, 54, hails from Gwoza local government area of the state, while Mr Harun, 59, hails from Ngala local government area.

Until his appointment, Mr Barkindo was the Executive Secretary/Programme Manager of Borno State agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS & Malaria (BOSACAM).

He holds a PhD in Strategic Management from the International Business Management Institute in Berlin, Germany, which he obtained in 2019.

He obtained an M.Sc. in Information Technology (IT) Project Management from the Royal Academy of Economics and Technology in Switzerland in 2013.

Another M.Sc in Ecology & Environmental Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria (2012) and another M.Sc in Medicinal & Poisonous Plants also from Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria (which is in View).

Governor Zulum said that Mr Barkindo’s appointment was based on excellent credentials and an impressive record of public service.

He congratulated the two appointees and said he looks forward to their continued service with excellence to the people of Borno and humanity.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’m Keeping Count Of How Many Convicted & Arraigned Criminals Are Visiting The Villa These Days- Sam Amadi

6 mins ago

Atiku Reacts As President Tinubu Plans To Provide N8,000 Palliative Monthly To 12M Families

8 mins ago

Anxiety In Benue APC, After INEC And Other Witnesses Testified At Tribunal

17 mins ago

People Obey IPOB Sit-At-Home Order To Avoid Death- Hope Uzodinma

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button