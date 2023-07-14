Gov. Zulum announces two additional appointments

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Barkindo Saidu as Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The governor also appointed Abdulkadir Harun as Executive Secretary of the Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board (BOSASEB).

The two appointments are contained in a statement issued by Mr Zulum’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Isa Gusau, on Friday in Maiduguri.

Mr Barkindo, 54, hails from Gwoza local government area of the state, while Mr Harun, 59, hails from Ngala local government area.

Until his appointment, Mr Barkindo was the Executive Secretary/Programme Manager of Borno State agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS & Malaria (BOSACAM).

He holds a PhD in Strategic Management from the International Business Management Institute in Berlin, Germany, which he obtained in 2019.

He obtained an M.Sc. in Information Technology (IT) Project Management from the Royal Academy of Economics and Technology in Switzerland in 2013.

Another M.Sc in Ecology & Environmental Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria (2012) and another M.Sc in Medicinal & Poisonous Plants also from Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria (which is in View).

Governor Zulum said that Mr Barkindo’s appointment was based on excellent credentials and an impressive record of public service.

He congratulated the two appointees and said he looks forward to their continued service with excellence to the people of Borno and humanity.

