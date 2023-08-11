Gov Yahaya Bello announces defection of SDP chieftains to APC

The three zonal and 21 LGA chairpersons of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have defected to the APC in Kogi, an official disclosed. Onogwu Mohammed, Governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Mohammed said the SDP top executives, who made their decision to join the ruling party publicly at the Government House in Lokoja, said they weighed their options and chose the continuous development of Kogi and the well-being of indigenes above other considerations.

SDP’s zonal chairman for Kogi East, Suleiman Isah, the spokesperson for the defectors, promised to ensure the victory of APC governorship candidate Usman Ododo in the November 11 election.

“We are happy that this is happening today. Even while we were in the opposition, we were aware that you did a lot for the state. The infrastructure projects are what anyone cannot deny, Your Excellency,” said Mr Isah. “We have all decided to join the APC to support your efforts at further developing the state.”

Mr Isah added, “We will give all the necessary support to ensure victory for the APC candidate in the governorship election.”

Mr Bello, while receiving the defectors, commended what he called their “courageous step” and “willingness” to contribute to the advancement of Kogi.

The Kogi governor reiterated his commitment to maintaining an inclusive government that extended equal opportunities to longstanding and new APC members.

(NAN)