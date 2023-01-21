Gov Wike Reacts As G-5 Loyalists Get Suspended, Says It Won’t Help PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, the executive governor of Rivers State, Chief barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has expressed sad feelings over the suspension of some of his party friends by the National chairman Ayu.

Governor Wike stated that “suspending G-5 loyalist won’t help.”

Rivers governor described it as rubbish. “It is completely rubbish. We are above that level. Don’t think you can threaten and intimidate anybody. We believe in the rule of law and we believe our party must respect their constitution.”

“You are doing what will give you more headaches as far as this election is concerned. We are watching and we are waiting for you to announce more of my friends. When a man says you will not sleep, will he sleep too? Will Ayu sleep?”

The PDP has suspended former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani. The party also suspended about seven other party members in Ekiti State and another member in Imo State.

The party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement. He said the decision is based on the party’s National Working Committee’s allegations of anti-party activities against them.

The suspended chieftains include: Ayeni Funso and Ajijola Lateef, the Senatorial candidates for Ekiti North and Central respectively.

Others are Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II); Ajayi Samuel (Ekiti North II); Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II); Yinka Akerele (Ekiti North I) and Oluwajomiloju Fayose (Ekiti Central I) who is Fayose’s son.

Reacting to this, one would be expecting Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and other G-5 Governors to follow suit. Or Are they above suspension by the PDP? Most people believe this is Injustice and sentiment.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given approval for the PDP presidential campaign council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign in the State.

Governor Wike said no money was paid for the approval, adding that the stadium will be accessible to the presidential campaign council 48 hours before the 11th February date for the campaign.

