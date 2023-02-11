‘Gov. Wike Is Not Courageous Enough To Stand And Pronounce His Support For Tinubu’ – Dr. Nwibubasa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former commissioner of employment generation and economic empowerment in Rivers state and the spokesman for the Presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa in a Punch paper interview has alleged that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is not bold enough to declare his support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Nwibubasa stated that the governor had promised to announce his Presidential candidate in January but they have been shocked that he’s not been able to do that with just two weeks to the election. He alleged that the Governor should allow his people to know the direction in which they are taken. He therefore challenged Wike to be bold and openly declare his support for Tinubu.

He said, ”We all live and work in Rivers state and the party is our party. The people they invited for the meeting were party men. They came back and reported that they were told to vote for Tinubu. The fact is that Governor Wike is not courageous enough to stand and pronounce his support for Tinubu and he’s giving this duty to his lieutenants.

It also tells you that he wants them to bear the blame and not himself. That is not the quality of a good leader. A good leaders should be able to stand up courageously and tell the people, this is where we are heading, whether good or bad, those that want to work with him will work with him.”

