Gov Wike has reacted to the gaffe made by Ayu at Kano rally; PDP has brought shame to Nigeria

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has responded to a recent statement attributed to Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman.

It should be remembered that the PDP chairman made the error of saying that the APC had brought humiliation to Nigerians and that they shouldn’t be allowed to stay in power during a campaign stop in Kano on Thursday.

According to the Daily Post, governor Nyesom Wike refused to accept that Iyorchia Ayu made a mistake in response to the error he made in Kano state while speaking during the PDP’s campaign in Rivers state.

He claimed that the People’s Democratic Party national chairman spoke from the heart and that what he said was anti-party.

Governor Wike stated “I was unaware of their wickedness towards this party, which explains why they had previously left it, but the party (PDP) will not perish. Iyorchia Ayu claimed that they wouldn’t permit the PDP to hold office. Is he a good chairman? It’s anti-party, isn’t it? The mouth says what the heart overflows with.”

