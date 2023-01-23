Gov. Wike Drops Bombshell As PDP Announces Suspension

Every organization has its do’s and don’ts, as well as specific punishment for those who violate its rules and regulations without regard to class, reason, or position.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has suspended some of its members for ‘anti-party’ activities, and the governor of Rivers State, as well as the leader of the five disgruntled governors, have reacted angrily.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike promised a confrontation yesterday after some of his political supporters were suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for suspected anti-party activities.

He specifically promised to fight against the party thought to be loyal to the state’s former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, from dissolving the Ekiti State Executive Council.

Rivers State governor has Fayose’s backing. Wike stated that the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP national working committee to suspend his supporters was incorrect.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State who was fired during the suspension uproar, also condemned the action.

He claimed he was not informed of his offense or given the opportunity to defend himself prior to receiving disciplinary action.

Content created and supplied by: Fameman (via 50minds

News )

