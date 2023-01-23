NEWS

Gov. Wike Drops Bombshell As PDP Announces Suspension

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov. Wike Drops Bombshell As PDP Announces Suspension

Every organization has its do’s and don’ts, as well as specific punishment for those who violate its rules and regulations without regard to class, reason, or position.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has suspended some of its members for ‘anti-party’ activities, and the governor of Rivers State, as well as the leader of the five disgruntled governors, have reacted angrily.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike promised a confrontation yesterday after some of his political supporters were suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for suspected anti-party activities.

He specifically promised to fight against the party thought to be loyal to the state’s former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, from dissolving the Ekiti State Executive Council.

Rivers State governor has Fayose’s backing. Wike stated that the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP national working committee to suspend his supporters was incorrect.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State who was fired during the suspension uproar, also condemned the action.

He claimed he was not informed of his offense or given the opportunity to defend himself prior to receiving disciplinary action.

Content created and supplied by: Fameman (via 50minds
News )

#Gov #Wike #Drops #Bombshell #PDP #Announces #SuspensionGov. Wike Drops Bombshell As PDP Announces Suspension Publish on 2023-01-23 07:05:20



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

4 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

14 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

20 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button