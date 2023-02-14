NEWS

Gov. Wike Drops Bombshell As Atiku, PDP Cancels Rivers State Presidential Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential campaign council’s decision to cancel the rally 24 hours before the event has been criticized by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who stated that he is not surprised that the party made such a decision.

According to Wike, the PDP presidential campaign council in Rivers made the decision, which was expected given that none of the members had the political clout to rally a sizable crowd for the event.

On Monday, the governor addressed a State PDP rally in the Akuku- Toru Local Government Area, where he addressed a variety of other political and development issues.

He claimed that those in charge of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign, his party’s nominee, lacked the political acumen to organize Rivers supporters.

Wike and four other PDP governors in Nigeria have been seeking the resignation of PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu for months as a condition for supporting Atiku’s presidential bid in the February 25 election.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are receiving support from Niger State women and youth through the Arewa Decides 2023 campaign.

