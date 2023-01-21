Gov.Wike Declares War On Ayu Over Suspension Of G5 Loyalists, Reveals Next Move On PDP Chairman

The PDP received a message from Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was forewarned by Governor Wike of Rivers State that the recent suspension of party members who supported the G-5 Governors would not benefit them in the upcoming elections. He continued by saying that they would take Ayu’s illegal decisions to court. Deputy Governor Wike said, “You won’t get any support from suspending individuals. The entire battle line has been established. We will contest any judgment that we know to be unlawful as I talk to you, and we will do so using all legal means at our disposal. Don’t assume you can frighten and threaten others. Because our party upholds the rule of law, they must adhere to their constitution.”

“We recognize that many people have been troubled by this election. We’ll keep an eye out and wait for any new information from you. It serves as a crucial reminder that even people who adamantly refuse to sleep nevertheless need to do so occasionally. We hope that everyone, including Ayu, gets the rest they require.”

Content created and supplied by: Davsim

News )

