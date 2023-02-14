Gov. Wike Claims To Be Strong, Yet He Is Afraid Of Billboards That Cannot Even Talk -Charles Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu has come out to lament the exorbitant prices being quoted by some Southern Governors to political parties who want to advertise their candidates through the use of billboards or posters.

According to Mr. Aniagwu who appeared in an interview today on AIT, it’s only in the South that parties are being charged exorbitant amount of money for advertisement and it’s even worse in Rivers state where Governor Wike

“It’s only today in the South that you will see states where they ask you to pay exorbitant prices for you to even paste your posters. Like in Lagos, no political party is allowed to even advertise anything. And these things are happening in states where ordinarily, the individuals who are incharge are claiming to be very popular.”

“In the case of Rivers, Governor Nyesom Wike makes everyone believe that he is very much strong yet he is afraid of billboards that cannot even talk. The police are also arresting those pasting posters in Rivers saying that they are going against the laws of the state.”

