NEWS

Gov. Wike Claims To Be Strong, Yet He Is Afraid Of Billboards That Cannot Even Talk -Charles Aniagwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu has come out to lament the exorbitant prices being quoted by some Southern Governors to political parties who want to advertise their candidates through the use of billboards or posters.

According to Mr. Aniagwu who appeared in an interview today on AIT, it’s only in the South that parties are being charged exorbitant amount of money for advertisement and it’s even worse in Rivers state where Governor Wike

“It’s only today in the South that you will see states where they ask you to pay exorbitant prices for you to even paste your posters. Like in Lagos, no political party is allowed to even advertise anything. And these things are happening in states where ordinarily, the individuals who are incharge are claiming to be very popular.”

“In the case of Rivers, Governor Nyesom Wike makes everyone believe that he is very much strong yet he is afraid of billboards that cannot even talk. The police are also arresting those pasting posters in Rivers saying that they are going against the laws of the state.”

Watch the full video here.

AnnSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

4 mins ago

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

8 mins ago

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians Won’t Vote For APC, PDP -Kwankwaso, Why I Campaign In Markets -Obi

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button