“Gov. Wike Cannot Deliver His Polling Unit to Tinubu in Rivers State” – Atiku’s aide

Former Vice President and the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has taken a swipe at Governor Nyesom Wike ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Mr Shuaibu argued that the Rivers State Governor threats against the PDP flagbearer holds no weight. He added that Governor Nyesom Wike cannot even guarantee the victory of Bola Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory in his polling unit, which is a located at Unit 7 wars 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that Governor Wike, alongside Eight serving PDP governors have been at loggerheads with their party’s flag-bearer. The governors, known as G-5, insisted that the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu must resign and be replaced by a Southerner.

However, as their demands were not accepted, the G-5 governors decided to endorse and work other presidential candidates. And promised to boycott Atiku.

While reacting to Governor Wike’s threats, Atiku’s Special Assistant, released a statement which partly reads: “Even the dead know that the APC can never win in Rivers State. Wike cannot deliver his polling unit to Tinubu. He is aware of this and that is why he is not bold enough to come out with his full chest to ask the people of the state to vote for Bola Tinubu. Rather, he is chasing shadows, making innuendos.”

He added that Governor Wike has not been brave enough to campaign for Bola Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as Rotimi Amaechi did in 2015.

He said: “At least (Former Rivers State Governor) Rotimi Amaechi was man enough to dump the PDP and defect to the APC in 2015, and openly campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari against his kinsman, President Goodluck Jonathan. This is what real men do when they have the conviction. Governor Wike said he would announce his preferred candidate in January 2023. Three weeks have since passed but he is not man enough to do so.”

