NEWS

Gov. Wike Blames APC for Port Harcourt Explosions

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov. Wike Blames APC for Port Harcourt Explosions

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the main opposition party in the State, All Progressives Congress (APC), is to blame for the double explosions during its campaign rallies in Port Harcourt.

Following the explosions during which three persons were reportedly injured, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC have been engaging in a war of words over who is to blame for the incident.

Wike, who reacted to the incident while speaking at the PDP rally in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, alleged that the APC rented the rally venue from a faction of the community, prompting a clash with another faction.

The governor absorbed his government from blame in the issue, saying: 

“They went to Etche Tipper Park, one place, and held the rally. Did anybody stop them? They went to Ikwerre Local Government and held their rally. Did anybody stop them?” 

“Why will it now be our business when they go to Rumuwoji playground – a small playground – to go and do rally? They went and paid money when they know the community is in fractions. They now said it is PDP.

“We didn’t do anything when you went to Etche, we didn’t do anything when you went to Ikwerre, it is in Port Harcourt? Does it make sense? If you know you are not prepared for the election, go home and rest. We are prepared for the election, and we know we are going to win this election.”

Source: Sahara Reporters

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds
News )

#Gov #Wike #Blames #APC #Port #Harcourt #ExplosionsGov. Wike Blames APC for Port Harcourt Explosions Publish on 2023-01-21 07:05:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

7 mins ago

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

13 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button