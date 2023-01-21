This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov. Wike Blames APC for Port Harcourt Explosions

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the main opposition party in the State, All Progressives Congress (APC), is to blame for the double explosions during its campaign rallies in Port Harcourt.

Following the explosions during which three persons were reportedly injured, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC have been engaging in a war of words over who is to blame for the incident.

Wike, who reacted to the incident while speaking at the PDP rally in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, alleged that the APC rented the rally venue from a faction of the community, prompting a clash with another faction.

The governor absorbed his government from blame in the issue, saying:

“They went to Etche Tipper Park, one place, and held the rally. Did anybody stop them? They went to Ikwerre Local Government and held their rally. Did anybody stop them?”

“Why will it now be our business when they go to Rumuwoji playground – a small playground – to go and do rally? They went and paid money when they know the community is in fractions. They now said it is PDP.

“We didn’t do anything when you went to Etche, we didn’t do anything when you went to Ikwerre, it is in Port Harcourt? Does it make sense? If you know you are not prepared for the election, go home and rest. We are prepared for the election, and we know we are going to win this election.”

Source: Sahara Reporters

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

