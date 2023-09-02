Gov Uzodimma:In a few weeks’ time we’ll reveal those behind the killing & insecurity in Imo State

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has made a commitment to reveal the individuals responsible for the killings and insecurity plaguing the state. During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on September 1, Uzodinma shared his plan to address this issue.

He mentioned that he has instructed security forces to take action against criminal elements and work diligently to identify those behind the criminal activities in Imo State. Furthermore, Governor Uzodinma asserted that the killings and insecurity in the state have political motivations.

He stated, “In a few weeks’ time – what we have deployed now, we will soon unravel those behind the killings and insecurity in Imo State.”

In recent years, Imo State has experienced a surge in violence and insecurity, resulting in loss of life and significant property damage. Law enforcement agencies, including the police and the military, have been engaged in efforts to combat these criminal elements and restore peace. However, there have been concerns about the government’s response to these challenges.

Governor Uzodinma’s promise to uncover those responsible for the insecurity issues in the state has raised hopes among residents that effective measures will be taken to address the ongoing problem.

