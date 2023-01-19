NEWS

Gov Uzodimma Has Done Well In All Sectors Of Governance & Therefore Deserves 2nd Term- APC Chieftain

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 335 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The immediate past chairman of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, has argued that the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has done well in all sectors of Governance and therefore deserves a second term in office (Leadership).

Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The APC chieftain who made this argument recently, while also asking the Imo state residents to stop blaming the Governor for the security challenges within the state, noted that Governor Uzodimma was doing a lot in his powers to ensure the state was secured.

Cited report.

In his words: “We should appeal to the unknown gunmen and other dissident groups to give peace a chance. Governor Uzodimma has done well in all sectors of governance and therefore deserves a second tenure opportunity.”

What do you think about this? Do you agree with the APC chieftain’s view on the Imo Governor’s performance? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Leadership 

INNOCESSON (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

3 mins ago

Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

13 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

15 mins ago

LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button