Gov Uzodimma Has Done Well In All Sectors Of Governance & Therefore Deserves 2nd Term- APC Chieftain

The immediate past chairman of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, has argued that the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has done well in all sectors of Governance and therefore deserves a second term in office (Leadership).

Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The APC chieftain who made this argument recently, while also asking the Imo state residents to stop blaming the Governor for the security challenges within the state, noted that Governor Uzodimma was doing a lot in his powers to ensure the state was secured.

In his words: “We should appeal to the unknown gunmen and other dissident groups to give peace a chance. Governor Uzodimma has done well in all sectors of governance and therefore deserves a second tenure opportunity.”

