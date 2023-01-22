This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov.Umahi Releases State’s Stadium To PDP For Presidential Rally Free Of Charge

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has granted the People’s Democratic Party free use of the State Stadium facility for its Presidential Campaign rally.

The rally is slated for January 26, 2023 in Abakaliki.

A letter addressed to the Governor by the PDP, titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State” and dated 20th January, 2023, the party had requested the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, accepting to pay the prescribed fees in line with the operative Executive Order in the State.

In response, Governor Umahi waived the fees and gave the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue instructions not to charge the Party any costs.

He also instructed the Youth and Sports Development Commissioner to provide the Party unrestricted access to the building.

To reinforce his decision, Governor Umahi further urged his party, the All Progressives Congress, to change the location of its campaign, which was set to take place in the facility that day, in order to make room for the PDP.

As the Chief Security Officer of the State, he also informed the State Commissioner of Police about the incident and instructed him to provide the Party with proper security.

