Gov. Umahi Grants PDP free use of state stadium for presidential campaign rally.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has shown that politics in Nigeria can be played without bitterness or violence as he granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) free use of the state stadium for its presidential campaign rally.

P. M. News reported that; Despite being a member of the ruling APC, Umahi approved the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium for the PDP rally slated to hold on Jan. 26.

The PDP sought the use of the stadium in a letter written to the governor headlined “Notice of Presidential Rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State” dated January 20, 2023.

The opposing party agreed to pay the required costs in accordance with the state’s current Executive Order.

In response, the governor waived the costs and instructed the State Board of Internal Revenue’s acting chairman not to charge the party any fees.

Additionally, he gave the party unrestricted access to the facilities and instructed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to do the same.

However, Umahi pleaded with his party, the All Progressives Congress, to change the location of its campaign that was slated to take place in the facility that day in order to create room for PDP.

Additionally, he informed the State Commissioner of Police about the event and instructed him to furnish the party with proper security in his capacity as the State’s Chief Security Officer.

The facilities for the Labour Party’s Presidential Rally, which has yet to take place in the state, had already received the governor’s approval.

