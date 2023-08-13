Gov Uba Sani Attends Wedding Ceremony of Elrufai’s Eldest Son Who Takes New Wife (Photos)

The incumbent Kaduna State governor and former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, Uba Sani, recently took to his verified Facebook handle where he shared photos of himself and others at the wedding ceremony of the El-rufai’s eldest son, Muhammad Bello Elrufai who took a second wife.

While sharing the pictures, the former Senator said he served as the father of the groom during the ceremony.

He wrote; “On Saturday, August 12th, 2023, I had the honor of standing in as the father of the groom at the wedding ceremony of my former Senior Legislative Aide, and House of Representatives Member (Kaduna North Fed. Constituency), Hon. Bello El-Rufai and his beautiful wife, Aisha Shuaibu”

“I wish them a happy married life and I pray that Allah makes theirs amongst the best. Ameen”

Senator Uba Sani’s followers took to the comment section and congratulated El-rufai’s son for taking a wife. see what they are saying in the screenshots below.

It may interest you to know that Muhammad Bello Elrufai, who is a former Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Uba Sani and incumbent House of Representatives member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, got to Kamila, for the first time in 2015, as reported by The Cable paper.

