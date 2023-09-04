Gov. Uba Sani Approves Implementation Of Consolidated Medical Salary Scale For Resident Doctors

…..Announces Other Interventions in Health, Security and Infrastructure

The Kaduna State Governor, His Excellency Senator Senator Uba Sani has approved the full implementation of the 2014 Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) for the Association of Resident Doctors working under the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

The Governor made this announcement during a media chat on Sunday, 3rd September 2023 as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office. He used the opportunity to address a wide range of issues across different sectors, notably health, security and infrastructural development issues among other concerns.

Following the recommendations of a committee led by the Kaduna State Head of Service, negotiations were held with striking doctors in August 2023 where it was revealed that resident doctors in Kaduna State Ministry of Health receive 75% of the 2014 CONMESS, while their counterparts working at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital receive 100% of CONMESS.

Consequently, commencing from September 2023, the approved 100% CONMESS will bring Resident Doctors in the Ministry of Health at parity with their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. This step, the Governor added, will further boost productivity and attract more doctors to the state.

Similarly, the Governor announced during the live media chat broadcast across major radio stations in Kaduna, that approval had been granted for the continuation of the recruitment of 89 medical doctors to address the staffing gap identified in 2017, as recommended by the committee.

“This initiative amongst others was designed to enhance doctors’ morale and improve access to quality healthcare for Kaduna residents. You will recall that we recently flagged-off the distribution of advanced medical equipment to our upgraded primary health care centres. This reflects our administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen/resident has access to a primary healthcare centre within a kilometre of their residence,” the Governor added.

During the media chat, Governor Sani also responded to questions from Kaduna residents, submitted phone calls. He underscored the positive results of his interactions with development partners, noting that the increase in investors attracted to Kaduna was due to the business-friendly environment created by his administration.

Addressing the issue of uncompleted projects inherited from the immediate past administration, Governor Sani reassured the people of Kaduna State that all projects will be completed, adding that this time around there will be a renewed focus on transforming the rural areas in the coming months.

Speaking on security, Governor Sani expressed his appreciation to the security agencies in Kaduna State for their support in training old and newly-recruited 7000 men and women of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service. He also stressed the urgency of effective policing and recognised the necessity for State Police Force to complement the efforts of national security agencies.

The Governor thanked the good people of Kaduna State for the trust and confidence reposed in his administration and called for their continued support and cooperation as the administration moves into top gear in its quest to leave a legacy of peace, ethnic and religious harmony, and even development.

