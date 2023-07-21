Gov Sule’s reply when Seun Okinbaloye asked him if the fuel price may still go higher than N617

Governor Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor, replied Seun Okinbaloye, Channels TV anchor, when he asked him whether there is a possibility that the fuel price may still go higher than the current price of N617 naira.

Governor Sule gave his reply in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him that, as someone who is very familiar and knowledgeable about oil and gas sector, he would want him to tell Nigerians the truth, whether N617 fuel price per litre, will be the highest that we will see or it could go higher than that.

Governor Sule said he was asked similar question in 2003 during President Obasanjo, when they were in a meeting as MDs of oil companies. He said then a litre was roughly N38, and he said that President Obasanjo can not control the price or determine the price of a product that they don’t have.

Governor Sule said, as at today, we are importing fuel, therefore, as we are importing, so many things can happen in the world market.

“If there are some kind of crisis in the Middle East and the price of fuel jumps to somewhere around $200 per barrel, this 600 naira per litre will jump.”

He said the situation of fuel price is a situation of what we don’t have and therefore, we can’t control it.

Watch video (check 27:25)

pecial (

)