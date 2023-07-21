Gov Sule’s reply when Seun Okinbaloye asked him if the fuel price may still go higher than N617

In an interview with Channels Television, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state discussed the possibility of fuel prices going even higher than the current price of N617 naira. When asked by the TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, if the current price would be the highest Nigerians would see, Governor Sule responded with an analogy to a previous meeting with President Obasanjo in 2003. He explained that during that meeting, when a litre of fuel was around N38, President Obasanjo could not control or determine the price of a product they did not have.

Governor Sule then highlighted the fact that Nigeria is currently importing fuel, which makes the situation more unpredictable. He explained that since many factors influence the world market, if a crisis were to occur in the Middle East, fuel prices could skyrocket to around $200 per barrel, causing the current price of N617 per litre to jump even higher.

The governor emphasized that the fluctuation of fuel prices is directly related to the fact that Nigeria relies on imports. As a result, it is beyond the control and influence of the government. This is because they cannot manipulate or regulate a product that they do not possess or produce domestically.

Watch video (check 27:25)

ElectionsUpdates (

)