NEWS

Gov. Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why He Would Not Attend The Lagos Gov’ship Debate Organized By Channels TV

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed why he would not attend the Lagos State Governorship debate organized by Channels Television.

( Photo Credit – The Channels Television Verified Twitter Page )

Participants at the debate include Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party Candidate, Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu through his spokesman, announced yesterday (Saturday) that the governor will be pulling out of the debate because he won’t want to share the stage with a particular candidate.

( Photo Credit – The Channels Television Verified Twitter Page )

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu alleged that the supporters of the particular candidate fired gunshots at supporters of another party in the Surulere area of the state over the weekend.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading candidates ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Source – Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Kwankwaso’s Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu(Photo)

10 mins ago

“The People Of Kogi State Will Not Labour In Vain In The Presidential Election” -GYB’s Dep. Governor

14 mins ago

I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

16 mins ago

‘I Was A Taxi Driver In 2000, When I Was Just 18-Years-Old’ – Adamu Garba Reveals

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button