Gov. Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why He Would Not Attend The Lagos Gov’ship Debate Organized By Channels TV

The executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed why he would not attend the Lagos State Governorship debate organized by Channels Television.

Participants at the debate include Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party Candidate, Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu through his spokesman, announced yesterday (Saturday) that the governor will be pulling out of the debate because he won’t want to share the stage with a particular candidate.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu alleged that the supporters of the particular candidate fired gunshots at supporters of another party in the Surulere area of the state over the weekend.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading candidates ahead of the governorship election in the state.

