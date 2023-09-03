Gov. Sani Orders Probe Into Kaduna Mosque Killing.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the reported killing of worshippers in a mosque in Ikara Local Government Area by bandits. The governor expressed his deep concern about this cruel act and promised to do everything within the law to bring those responsible to justice.

The governor made it clear that his government will not rest until peace and stability are restored throughout Kaduna State. He said, “We understand the worries and concerns of the people in Kaduna State, especially in Ikara. Your safety is our top priority, and we want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.”

During this challenging time, he urged the public to remain calm and composed and encouraged everyone to cooperate with the police by sharing any relevant information that could help with the ongoing investigation.

Governor Sani has also sent a delegation to offer condolences to the residents of Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government, where the tragic incident occurred. This delegation, led by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, will assess the security and humanitarian situation in the area and provide advice to the relevant authorities.

