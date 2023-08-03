Gov Radda assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Governor Dikko Radda on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 20 new commissioners he swore in on Tuesday.

Information commissioner Bala Salisu-Zango announced this on Thursday in Katsina when he briefed journalists after the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council.

Ahmed Muhammad-Bakori will serve as the agric commissioner, while Badamasi Lawal will oversee local governments and chieftaincy affairs.

He said, “Alhaji Ishaq Shehu was taken to the Ministry for Religious Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Adnan Nahabu, Commerce, Trade and Investment and Alhaji Aliyu Lawal-Zakari as Commissioner for Rural and Social Development. Alhaji Bishir Tanimu-Gambo resumes as Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Hamza Suleiman, Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Adamu-Funtua, Environment and Dr Sani Magaji-Ingawa going to Works, Housing and Transport Ministry.”

Mr Salisu-Zango added that Bello Hussaini-Kagara was posted to the ministry of budget and economic planning, Faisal Umar-Kaita to land and physical planning and Isa Muhammad to take care of special duties.

Similarly, Hadiza Yar’adua-Tuggar takes charge of the basic and secondary education ministry, Bashir Gambo, health, and Fadila Muhammad-Dikko was appointed justice commissioner.

Salisu-Zango said Yusuf Rabiu-Jirdede was posted to the youth and sports development ministry, Abdulhamid Ahmed, higher, technical and vocational education and Zainab Musawa, women affairs.

