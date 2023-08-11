Gov Oyebanji orders Ekiti commissioners, special advisers to sign performance bonds

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, told his commissioners and special advisers to justify their appointment through excellent discharge of duties in their respective ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Mr Oyebanji said the new commissioners would also be expected to commit themselves to performance bonds to ensure their continued membership of the executive council.

“Let me add that after this retreat, you will be requested as you settle down to submit your work plan and to commit yourselves to a performance bond,” Mr Oyebanji explained. “Your ability on the job, creative ingenuity, innovative capability and impressive result will be the major determinant of your continued membership of the state executive council.”

Mr Oyebanji stated this at the opening session of a three-day retreat for commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries, general managers and executive secretaries held at the Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex in Ado-Ekiti.

He said their continued stay in office would be guaranteed by demonstrated creative ability, ingenuity, innovative capability and impressive performance.

The governor charged them to see their appointment as a call to service and not an avenue for self-aggrandisement, stressing the need for political appointees and accounting officers to work together to realise the aspiration of taking Ekiti to the next level of prosperity.

Mr Oyebanji charged them to be proactive, innovative and creative in government business to achieve the desired results of ensuring the growth and development of Ekiti.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the first set of executive council members for the solid foundation they had laid in the last nine months.

He said that their perseverance, support and understanding helped stabilise the government and established a pathway for the new ones to ensure continuity of good governance.

(NAN)