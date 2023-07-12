Gov Otti appoints ex -CBN official, 29 others as aides

The Enugu Governorship Election Petition Tribunal continued its hearing on Tuesday regarding the petition filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, against the election of Dr. Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the hearing, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented a witness, Friday Emmanuel, who tendered the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate submitted by Mbah prior to the elections.

Emmanuel, who works at the Legal Drafting and Clearance department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, appeared as a subpoenaed witness, testifying as the Petitioner’s Witness PW 3. The counsels for Edeoga were led by V Azinge, SAN, while the legal team representing the PDP was led by Wole Olanipekun, SAN. Governor Mbah was represented by Alex Iziyon, SAN, and Humphrey Okoli represented the INEC.

The proceedings at the Enugu Governorship Election Petition Tribunal involved the presentation of evidence related to the NYSC discharge certificate of Dr. Peter Mbah by the INEC. The testimonies and legal representation from both sides contributed to the ongoing examination of the petition filed by the Labour Party against the election of Governor Mbah.

