Gov Ortom Tasks Benue People On peaceful Polls

…Says Judiciary is Critical to Sustenance of Democracy

By Ushahemba Nongu

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reiterated his call on the people of the state to participate peacefully in the process of electing leaders in the coming elections.

He particularly charged Benue people to vote for candidates with proven antecedents and not those who will deceive them, stressing that the people must vote a presidential candidate with competence to address insecurity and economic instability ravaging the country.

Governor Ortom spoke during a thanksgiving Mass in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an held, Sunday February 19, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Taraku in Gwer-East local government area.

He stated that the judiciary, as an arm of government, remains a key instrument in ensuring that democracy works, pointing out that “We are passing through a very difficult time in the history of our country. Today so many things are wrong and I think that the buck stops at the table of the judiciary.”

According to the Governor, any society that decides to be disrespectful to its constitution and laws is doomed to fail, stressing that

“It is bound to invite lawlessness and when you allow lawlessness to thrive in any society, you are asking for anarchy, when you have anarchy, nobody will be safe.”

He called for the protection of the rule of law, saying “we must guide the rule of law at all times and those of us who are with responsibilities or given leadership must be cautious of what we say and what we do.”

Governor Ortom also expressed satisfaction with checks and balances existing amongst the three arms of government in the state, commending the state judiciary for being at its best in dispensing justice.

He particularly lauded the retiring State Chief Judge, Justice Kaka’an for adding value not just to the judiciary but mankind in general, noting that he had a passion for humanity.

The Governor congratulated the celebrant, affirming that his attaining the level of Chief Judge and making enormous contributions was not an easy task, stressing that “you have served meritoriously without any iota of stain on your name and it is a thing of joy for the Government and people of Benue State to rejoice with you.”

S peaking earlier, Justice Kaka’an who recounted his humble background, stated that the thanksgiving was to testify God’s goodness to him and the family, noting that having served for 28 years on the High Court bench, he was successfully retiring not on grounds of ill health but for attaining the constitutional retirement age of 65.

He thanked Governor Ortom for appointing him as State Chief Judge, emphasizing that throughout his tenure as Chief Judge, Governor Ortom never asked him to tamper with judicial processes or influence any court case in his favour. He further thanked the Governor for building a High Court in Gwer-East local government area to serve the people.

Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe in remark, urged Christians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting leaders who are capable of tackling the plethora of economic and security challenges bedevilling the country.

Earlier in a homily, Vicar General Pastoral of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu tasked Christians on leading holy lives just as the heavenly father is holy, emphasising that holiness was a condition for admittance in God’s kingdom.

The State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu and wife, Justice Mary Abounu, Speaker of the Benue State House Assembly and PDP governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijohor, SAN, former State Chief Judges, including Justices Terna Puusu, Justice Adam Onum among other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Photo credits: Akile Shimataver Doublegrace

