This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov Ortom Rounds-off Senatorial Campaigns in Tarka, Guma LGAs

…Assures of quality representation at NASS

After seven days of intense campaigns, the Benue State Governor and senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Benue North-West Senatorial District, Samuel Ortom has rounded off his campaign tour of the 7 Local Government Areas that makes up the senatorial district ahead of the February 25th, 2023 polls.

The Governor who began his campaign for the senate seat on February 4th, 2023 ended the campaign in jubilant fanfare on Friday, February 17th, 2023 in Daudu, Guma local government area.

On the last day of the campaign, the train moved from Tarka and Guma local government areas and was welcomed by mammoth crowds of party supporters who thronged the campaign rallies.

In Tarka local government area, the rallies were held at Jor Imienger and Wannune while Agasha and Daudu hosted the campaign team in Guma LGA.

Addressing the rallies, Governor Ortom told the people that he was overwhelmed by their support, and assured them that “my going to the senate will be an opportunity to continue standing for my people as I have not abandoned you as your Governor.”

Ortom stated that when elected as Senator, he will continue to be a voice that will speak out against the oppression of his people, stressing that he will always fight the cause of justice, equity and fairness for the interest of his people.

He emphasised that the economic and security challenges the APC-led Federal government has caused people of the state and the country in general, was unimaginable and the people had no reason whatsoever to vote for the party at the polls.

The governor particularly charged the people to vote the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, House of Representatives candidate, John Dyegh for Gboko/Tarka and, Bem Mzondu for Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituencies as well as the State Assembly candidates for Tarka Constituency, Ukeyima Manger, William Ortyom and Jimin Geoffrey for Agasha and Guma State Constituencies respectively.

He added that electing the PDP candidates will enable them to collaborate and deliver good governance and quality representation for the people, stressing that they must vote for a competent and credible presidential candidate who has friendly disposition towards people of the state.

Speaking at the campaign rallies in Tarka, party chieftains from the area, including Engr. Victor Ukaha, Joyce Tarka, John Alagh, Sughter Abari, Yiman Aboh all affirmed that Governor Ortom possessed the pedigree to be elected Senator having stood for his people.

They said the conspiracy against Governor Ortom by those who do not mean well for the state, must be resisted, noting that the Governor was someone with the right comportment and leadership charisma to be elected as Senator.

In separate remarks at the rallies in Agasha and Daudu, Charles Torbunde, Timothy Isherev, Dr. David Tsevende, Bala Yusuf, Jerome Uyina, all extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Governor Ortom which they affirmed had distinguished him to represent the people as Senator in the National Assembly.

Party stalwarts who spoke in Daudu included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, Dr. Emmanuel Shior as well as the Director of the State PDP Campaign Management Committee, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa who are indigenes of the area all urged the people to vote Ortom for the senate seat.

They all acknowledged that Governor Ortom has staked his neck in their defence of his people and would continue to be a voice for them in the National Assembly.

Council Chairmen of Tarka and Guma local government areas, Hon. Aondover Adenguhar and Dr. Mike Ubah as well as local government PDP Chairmen, all assured that they will rally support for the party’s candidates to emerge victorious at the polls.

At the rallies in the two local government areas visited, scores of members from other political parties defected to the PDP and were welcomed into the party by the Zone B PDP Chairman, Hon. Mbakorlumun Chia along with the Senatorial campaign Director, Hon. Mike Mku.

They enjoined PDP supporters to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Engr. Uba and all legislative candidates of the party during polls scheduled for February 25th and March 11th.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 17th, 2023

Content created and supplied by: benuemediaoffice (via 50minds

News )

#Gov #Ortom #Roundsoff #Senatorial #Campaigns #Tarka #Guma #LGAsGov Ortom Rounds-off Senatorial Campaigns in Tarka, Guma LGAs Publish on 2023-02-18 05:15:17