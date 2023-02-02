Gov. Ortom Of Benue Reveals Those Who Target For His Elimination.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that he is being targeted to be killed by group of Fulani elites. However, Gov. Ortom specifically mentioned the former emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi as one of those who levelled all manners of accusations against him in an attempt it set him up for hatred.

According to the Benue State governor who made this known in a press conference, noted that his attention was drawn to a write-up signed by 52 personalities of Fulani extraction led by the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi. The group which refuse to give itself a name, accused me of of being responsible for the recent killing of some pastoralists at Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state a bomb Attack.

The group maliciously accused of carrying our genocide against pastoralists. The dethroned Emir Sanusi did not stop at that. He made a video in Hausa in which he maligned me and called on all Fulanis to consider me as an enemy

