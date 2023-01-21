This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov Ortom Leads PDP To Round-Off State-wide Campaigns In Ohimini, Apa, Agatu LGAs

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Saturday, January 21st, 2023 rounded off its 9-day Statewide campaigns ahead of the 2023 General elections.

The last day of the campaign took the campaign train to Ohimini, Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas where thousands of party supporters came out in droves to receive them.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who led other party chieftains to round-off the campaign declared that the rousing reception that was given the campaign team in the 23 LGAs was an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters who thronged the campaign rallies held in Idekpa, Ugbokpo and Obagaji in the Benue South Senatorial district, Governor Ortom assured them that the guber candidate, Engr. Titus Uba and other candidates of the party in the election will never disappoint the people if elected.

He particularly pointed out that the governorship candidate, Engr. Uba, who worked with him closely had followed policies and programmes of his administration will ensure protection of lives and property when he comes on board.

He stated that the economic blueprint of the Uba/Ngbede ticket which is aimed at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy was the best for the state.

Governor Ortom who had earlier presented the guber candidate to traditional and religious leaders in the the 3 LGAs assured them that Engr. Uba was prepared for the task of governance and will continue to sustain the mutual partnership his Government have had with the traditional and religious institutions for the well-being of the people.

The Ada Agatu, HRH Chief Godwin Ngbede Onah who was Governor Ortom’s primary school teacher and the Ada Ohimini, HRH Chief John Ochayi had in separate remarks during the visits commended the Governor’s bravery and uncompromising disposition in protecting people of the state, pledging their commitment to continue their support for him and candidates of the party.

Also speaking, Rt. Rev. Benjamin Anem and Rev. Philip Isah Ada described Governor Ortom as a fearless leader who has never abandoned his people in the face of intimidation and oppression, promising to continue praying for him to conquer all adversaries.

PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Uba, in his remarks, acknowledged that the success of governance was anchored on mutual relationships established between the traditional and religious institutions which he noted the Governor had established, pledging to leverage on it to move the state forward when elected as Ortom’s successor.

Senator representing Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro noted that the PDP guber candidate, Engr. Uba had a passion for people and the right composure for governance, urging the people to vote for him.

On his part, Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede said the people of the area were eager to vote for all candidates of the party as it was the only party known to them with the most credible candidates in the elective positions.

Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Isaac Mffo and Director of the Campaign Management Committee, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa all lauded the people’s commitment to the party and enjoined them to vote massively for the party’s candidates who were people of proven leadership antecedents.

PDP stalwarts in Ohimini, Apa and Agatu who spoke separately at the campaign rallies among them, Rt. Hon. Christopher Adaji, Rt. Hon Ezekiel Adaji, Hon. David Olofu, Hon. Solomon Agidani, Simon Adole, Lawrence Adokwu, Mrs. Ramatu Yusuf, Mrs. Elizabeth Egwu all pledged to rally support for the party’s candidates.

At the close of the campaign programme in Obagaji, the hometown of the deputy Governorship candidate, Governor Ortom led the teeming party supporters to a chorus of Thanksgiving to God for the huge success recorded, while the Director of the State Campaign Council, Dr. Tyokyaa closed with a word of prayer.

