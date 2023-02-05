Gov Ortom Kicks-off His Senatorial Campaigns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senatorial candidate for Benue North-West Senatorial district, Samuel Ortom on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 kicked off campaigns for his senatorial election for Benue NorthWest Senatorial District.

The campaign took off from Buruku Local Government Area.

Governor Ortom along with other PDP chieftains addressed the senatorial campaign rallies which took place in Abwa-Mbagen and Buruku township in Buruku local government area.

The Governor assured the people of Buruku that he will not abandon them when elected to the Senate, stating that he will continue to be a voice to protect the interest of the people and ensure they were not shortchanged.

He particularly lauded Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev who chose not to recontest the Zone B Senate seat against him but has rather stood by him with unflinching support.

Governor Ortom also urged the people to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, the Buruku PDP House of Representatives candidate, Terkaa Agba as well as the party’s State Assembly candidate for Buruku, Bunde Yongo to enable the party continue to work as a team.

Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, Barr. Emmanuel Orker Jev in his remarks, encouraged the people to obtain their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, stating that PDP is the only party known to the people of Buruku.

The Zone B Senatorial campaign Director, Hon. Mike Mku said Governor Ortom has proved to be a selfless leader throughout his eight years as governor and deserves to be elected to the senate on February 25th, 2023 to represent Benue North-West senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The Zone B PDP Chairman, Hon. Mbakorlumun Chia and party Chairman in Buruku local government, Hon. Godwin Iornem stated that Ortom had all the qualities to offer effective representation for the people in the senate and enjoined the people to canvass support for his election.

Party chieftains in the area, Prof. Akase Sorkaa, Dr. Laha Dzever, Dr Adzer Abya as well as Mrs. Nguhemen Ayem and Teryima Mbavaan in separate remarks pledged their readiness to galvanize support for the election of Governor Ortom to the senate, noting that he was favoured by zoning and performance.

Earlier, Governor Ortom had commissioned educational facilities at Mbagen College of Health Technology, Abwa and challenged communities across the state to take a cue from Mbagen to develop their areas.

He commended Mbagen community for adding value to the development of the state and reducing the burden on the State Government.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Proprietor of the College and Ter Buruku, His Royal Highness, Moses Hanior lauded the Governor for standing firm for the protection of his people and encouraged him not to give up as the people were with him in solidarity.

The Governor also commissioned a 11.5 kilometer rural electrification project executed by the State Government.

The electrification project spans from Abwa to Nyamatsôr.

Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Engr. Victor Ukaha said the project was executed at cost of 142 million Naira to provide electricity to the community in fulfillment of Governor Ortom’s commitment to transform the rural economy.

A community leader from the area, Air Commodore Titus Agbecha (rtd) expressed appreciation to the Governor for providing electricity for the community, stating that the availability of electricity in the area has opened up the community to more socio-economic development.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 4th, 2023

